The browser you are using is outdated!

Sun, Feb 5, 2017
SOUND-OFF

RECENT READER POSTED OPINIONS
Protesting injustice should not be a comfortable act
By: farmerjohn on 2/2/17
You set the bar incredibly low by accepting anything short of death as acceptable. The majority of ...
By: b-revel on 2/2/17
Keapernick was offending paying customers and I would have fired him. Think of an employee standing...
Would a kindergarten 'refresher course' help?
By: b-revel on 2/3/17
The Hat, if you are going to be one, wear one....
By: b-revel on 2/2/17
It's Wedsday again and you haven't learned a thing. I can't wait to get your name on that "hat". I c...
Top third grade teachers reap bonuses for their work
By: jladyb on 2/2/17
The future of Franklin County is in good hands....
Scholastic 'super seniors'
By: jladyb on 2/2/17
Congratulations to both young men....
By: JohnEdwards on 2/2/17
I'm glad that these "super seniors" are featured in the Franklin Times, so I was wondering if WRAL o...
Learning to listen?
By: b-revel on 1/28/17
There's a nice PINK hat waiting for you too PETE...
By: airdale on 1/26/17
It's called draining the swamp not a hostile take over. The only hostility shown has been from the D...
Millions march, exhibit true power of the people
By: b-revel on 1/29/17
Bull s**t as usual....
By: petera on 1/25/17
A very fine editorial! Thank you, Carey. Pete Andrews Gold Sand...
It's a brave new world and we have to adapt
By: airdale on 1/29/17
Isn't Twitter and the Social Media great! You can't believe the New York Times, the Washington Post ...
By: b-revel on 1/28/17
Speaking of fake news when is the Franklin Times closing it's doors? I can understand fake-bull on ...
By: tarheel1946 on 1/26/17
Trump led the national media like the Pied Piper during the campaign and he is still doing it. By pu...
Proposed changes could hurt local school districts
By: b-revel on 2/1/17
OMG: It must be wedsday and I've got good news for you Gary. We have found a nice pink hat just li...
By: b-revel on 1/27/17
Gary, you know that cute pink had, the women wore on the mall? Well, you should one every day....
Franklin Face
By: curiosity on 1/26/17
Always beautiful....
Push on' speaker tells audience, there is work to be done
By: b-revel on 1/27/17
A great piece of history to celebrate...
Making their voices heard!
By: b-revel on 1/27/17
Outbacker, I wish I had sais that Ha, Ha...
By: outbacker on 1/26/17
Perhaps the Franklin Times will publish verbatim the wonderful and profound speeches made by Madonna...
 
Read More | Post Comment

WE WANT YOUR FEEDBACK!
Welcome to The Franklin Times Online. Please take a moment to let us know what you think of our Web site, newspaper and news coverage. 
Read More | Post Comment
