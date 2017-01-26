The browser you are using is outdated!

Welcome Visitor
SOUND-OFF

RECENT READER POSTED OPINIONS
Learning to listen?
By: airdale on 1/26/17
It's called draining the swamp not a hostile take over. The only hostility shown has been from the D...
Millions march, exhibit true power of the people
By: petera on 1/25/17
A very fine editorial! Thank you, Carey. Pete Andrews Gold Sand...
It's a brave new world and we have to adapt
By: tarheel1946 on 1/26/17
Trump led the national media like the Pied Piper during the campaign and he is still doing it. By pu...
Franklin Face
By: curiosity on 1/26/17
Always beautiful....
Making their voices heard!
By: outbacker on 1/26/17
Perhaps the Franklin Times will publish verbatim the wonderful and profound speeches made by Madonna...
Child, hit by car, dies; driver faces DWI count
By: b-revel on 1/21/17
I agree with Edwards, but, do we really need grief cancelers every time there's a death? We are alr...
By: JohnEdwards on 1/19/17
She needs to wipe that smile off of her face. Does she even give a rip about what she has been charg...
Silver wings on my son's chest
By: b-revel on 1/19/17
Well said and I'm glad someone like you has said it. Thank You For your service...
Schools add options into bid packages
By: thecollective on 1/20/17
THANK GOD SIDNEY DUNSTON (LOUISBURG'S COUNTY COMMISSION REPRESENTATIVE) HELPED SCREW LOUISBURG HIGH ...
Local women will 'march for justice' in D.C.
By: b-revel on 1/20/17
We've got to look out for those LGBTQIA's Ms. Edwards, you are going to be in good company/...
By: b-revel on 1/19/17
SAY HELLOTO: Harry Belafonte, Brother Al Sharpton and the rest ...
By: b-revel on 1/19/17
SAY HELLOTO: Harry Belafonte, Brother Al Sharpton and the rest ...
Sizing up 2017 with a few simple suggestions
By: airdale on 1/6/17
Good article except for number 5). Who cares what the Washington Post prints? For the past 7+ years ...
By: petera on 1/6/17
Gary has done a very good job of outlining common goals for Franklin County governing bodies and for...
Editorial Cartoon: Outrage
By: waynekabat on 1/8/17
3 cartoons condemning Republicans: Kirk, Kirk and Margulies. PLEASE try to remember you are a hometo...
Farewell column offers a salute to some of the best
By: peacemaker on 12/29/16
Thank you for your many excellent, well supported and accurate columns. Good luck in your new locati...
By: outbacker on 12/29/16
Comrade Nut-Nut has redefined insanity with every word that he has written. Let us hope Franklin Co...
By: b-revel on 12/29/16
Thank God for the little things...
Tragic news not only fills a paper, it can fill the heart
By: b-revel on 12/29/16
That can't be that's OBAMA;s home town...
Playing the blame game isn't good for anyone
By: airdale on 12/30/16
Deal or no deal: In regard to HB-2 thankfully there are enough R's in the legislature that vote the...
 
Read More | Post Comment

WE WANT YOUR FEEDBACK!
Welcome to The Franklin Times Online. Please take a moment to let us know what you think of our Web site, newspaper and news coverage. 
Read More | Post Comment
